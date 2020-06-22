Syracuse man facing DWI charges after being pulled over on the Thruway

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing DWI charges after he was found to be intoxicated after a traffic stop.

New York State Police stopped Say Eh Say, 26, of Syracuse, on the Thruway in the Town of Geddes on multiple vehicle and traffic violations. After he was pulled over, Say was found to be intoxicated.

Say was taken into custody and processed. His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.19%, which is more than double the legal limit.

Say has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and several other violations. He is due in court on July 27.