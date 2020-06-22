Syracuse man facing DWI charges after being pulled over on the Thruway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing DWI charges after he was found to be intoxicated after a traffic stop.

New York State Police stopped Say Eh Say, 26, of Syracuse, on the Thruway in the Town of Geddes on multiple vehicle and traffic violations. After he was pulled over, Say was found to be intoxicated. 

Say was taken into custody and processed. His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.19%, which is more than double the legal limit.

Say has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and several other violations. He is due in court on July 27.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected