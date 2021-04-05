Syracuse man facing larceny charges after using fake barcodes at a self-checkout

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from the Camillus Home Depot.

On April 3, Jeffrey G. Gordon, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested on grand larceny and petit larceny charges. 

The Home Depot Loss Prevention Office contacted State Police after they discovered Gordon was creating barcodes for lower priced items, and then scanned the fake barcodes at the self-checkout. An investigation determined Gordon did this 28 times between November 2020 and February 2021 at stores in DeWitt, Camillus, Clay, Auburn, Cicero, and Watertown, with the thefts totaling more than $10,000 overall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area