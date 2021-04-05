Syracuse man facing larceny charges after using fake barcodes at a self-checkout

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from the Camillus Home Depot.
On April 3, Jeffrey G. Gordon, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested on grand larceny and petit larceny charges.
The Home Depot Loss Prevention Office contacted State Police after they discovered Gordon was creating barcodes for lower priced items, and then scanned the fake barcodes at the self-checkout. An investigation determined Gordon did this 28 times between November 2020 and February 2021 at stores in DeWitt, Camillus, Clay, Auburn, Cicero, and Watertown, with the thefts totaling more than $10,000 overall.