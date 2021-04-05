Syracuse man facing larceny charges after using fake barcodes at a self-checkout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Monday, a new security team will begin patrolling at the Skyline Apartments. This comes more than two weeks after the murder of Connie Tuori, 93.

Tenants at the apartment building have outlined 10 immediate steps that owners Green National need to take to improve living conditions, including installing security equipment and reviewing tenants' criminal activity to determine if eviction proceedings are necessary. They say they are hoping for change after years of empty promises.