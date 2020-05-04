Syracuse man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an auto auction

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a car auction and then fleeing police.
The Onondaga County Shierff’s Office, along with the New York State Police and Cicero Police Department, received a call around 2:20 a.m. Monday from the ADESA Auto Auction on Route 31. Security said a person was trespassing on the property.
The suspect then stole a vehicle, described as a Dodge Charger, and police saw the car speeding on Route 31 without its lights on.
A deputy ended up coming across a one-vehicle crash where a Dodge Charger was in the ditch along Route 31. A witness told police that a suspect fled into the woods.
With the held of Air1 and a K9 unit, police were able to take the suspect into custody. Because the suspect was injured, the Clay Fire Department and South Bay Fire Department had to use a UTV to get the suspect out of the wood.
The suspect, John Jackson, 40, of Syracuse, is said to have a leg injury. Jackson has been charged with grand larceny, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and fleeing a police officer. He was also issued several traffic tickets.
