Syracuse man first to be charged in connection with ‘Rye Day’ shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man and first of the nine arrested in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting in June 2020 was sentenced in Onondaga County Court Tuesday.

36-year-old Eric Williams pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and reckless endangerment. He’s been sentenced to 5 years with 5 years post-release supervision.

The shooting made national news on June 21, after multiple shooters opened fire during a party that took place in Performance Park, an annual tradition otherwise known as “Rye Day”.