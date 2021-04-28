Syracuse man first to be charged in connection with ‘Rye Day’ shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Rye Day shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man and first of the nine arrested in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting in June 2020 was sentenced in Onondaga County Court Tuesday.

36-year-old Eric Williams pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and reckless endangerment. He’s been sentenced to 5 years with 5 years post-release supervision.

The shooting made national news on June 21, after multiple shooters opened fire during a party that took place in Performance Park, an annual tradition otherwise known as “Rye Day”.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area