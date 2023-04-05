SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a routine check on April 4, around 1:00 a.m., 43-year-old Patrick Miller, of Syracuse, was found dead in his jail cell.

Miller was found unresponsive. Jail staff, nurses and AMR Paramedics tried CPR but Miller was declared dead soon thereafter.

“Mr. Miller had underlying health conditions that may have led to his death. His passing doesn’t appear to be a suicide or foul play,” said Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was in Onondaga County Justice Center on April 3 over warrants for petit larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded as well as the State Attorney General’s Office and are investigating Miller’s death, which was determined of natural causes.