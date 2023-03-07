SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after a warrant attempt from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to locate him, led to a hostage situation.

On Tuesday, March 7, around 8:50 a.m., 57-year-old Cleveland Samuel Brantley was arrested and charged with an existing Violation of Probation warrant after he held hostage a 10-year-old female relative and hid from police in a residence on the 2200 block of Midland Ave.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit got a call and was attempting to locate Brantley, who was wanted on a Violation of Probation Warrant.

Brantley was initially found at the residence once police arrived but he immediately retreated further into the residence inside a bathroom, which he pulled a 10-year-old female relative into with him.

He then refused to let her leave for a period of time and that’s when the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Patrol and SWAT team members responded to the scene, with the assistance of the Syracuse Police Department and State Parole officers who assisted on the initial response.

Some residences in the area were evacuated by responding officers while the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Negotiators spoke to Brantley for an extended period of time before the child was finally released at 10:45 a.m. and was unharmed.

Brantley was taken into custody without further incident a few minutes later.

The Sheriff’s Office stated there were no weapons seen or threatened by Brantley.

The streets in the area of Midland and Newell Ave were closed for a period of time but

are now open for regular traffic.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Brantley was arrested and accused of the initial warrant and additional charges may follow.