SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Convicted felon and Syracuse man, Cedric L. Hudson Jr. has been charged in a federal indictment today alleging that he possessed a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

This indictment was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hudson was previously charged with a federal criminal complaint and made his initial appearance on October 21, 2022, before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter.

Hudson is being detained without bail, awaiting his trial.

“The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” said the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The charge against Hudson can have him serving a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

“A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hudson’s case is being investigated by FBI, The New York State Police (NYSP), with the help of United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.