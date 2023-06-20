SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A home at 304 Merriman Avenue in Syracuse is where Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said a 26-year-old man, who has some mental challenges, was tortured after being kidnapped.

“Strong arm bullying, knife point, physical threats, mental intimidation, having him call his mother to say goodbye, that he would never see her again,” Fitzpatrick said describing what the victim endured. “A bb gun, a bb gun pellet lodged within millimeters of his aorta which would have killed him.”

The motive? Fitzpatrick said some individuals thought he ripped them off for a laptop. From April 21 to April 24 he was at the home. His mother and friend reporting him missing to police.

“It’s a miracle he’s alive,” Fitzpatrick explained.

A number of people have been charged in a five count indictment.

Two counts of first degree kidnapping:

Tashawn Adams

Hunter Armstrong

Rita Duckworth and Renee Dolson (mother and daughter)

Rahim Williams

Additional person with name redacted

First degree assault, count one:

Tashawn Adams

Hunter Armstrong

Rita Duckworth

Renee Dolson

Rahim Williams

Additional person with name redacted

First degree assault, count two:

Tashawn Adams

Hunter Armstrong

Rita Duckworth

Renee Dolson

Quincy Williams

Rahim Williams

Additional person with name redacted

First degree robbery:

Tashawn Adams

Hunter Armstrong

Rita Duckworth

Renee Dolson

Quincy Williams

Rahim Williams

Additional person with name redacted

“I don’t know in recent memory I have seen a case with such combined brutality against a vulnerable individual. He posed no threat to anybody,” Fitzpatrick added.

Fitzpatrick said the victim is recovering from his injuries and will likely have PTSD from the ordeal.

He also said the people charge with kidnapping could face life in prison if convicted.