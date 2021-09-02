Syracuse man leads police in pursuit of stolen car

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, state police arrested Phillip Jackson, 36, of Syracuse for criminal possession of stolen property.

Around 4 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing a vehicle with a license plate identified as stolen out of Syracuse. The pursuit began in Palatine and picked up in the village of Nelliston. Police said they continued into Sharon in Schoharie County.

Ultimately, the vehicle crashed into a ditch near the intersection of State Route 20 and Pomella Road.

The driver—later identified as Jackson—and a passenger fled the vehicle on foot. Police arrested Jackson, but the passenger has not been located.

Jackson was processed in Princetown, arraigned in Sharon Town Court, and remanded to Schoharie County Jail.