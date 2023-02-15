SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old Syracuse man, Tramond G. Wallace Jr., pled guilty on February 15 to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wallace admitted that in his apartment in the Town of DeWitt, he had a package containing 1,024 grams of pills that contained fentanyl, which had been mailed through the U.S. Postal Service, as a part of his guilty plea.

He also admitted to the intention of distributing these pills and other amounts of fentanyl that he had in his possession, in his apartment.

He admitted to having two Glock .40 caliber pistols in the same apartment, which he had used with drug trafficking.

“At sentencing, Wallace faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison, a maximum fine of $5,000,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 4 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-New York Division, and Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) made the announcement.