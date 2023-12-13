SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Javier Bachiller, a 32-year-old Syracuse man, pled guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Bachiller admitted that on Oct. 19 of this year, he had 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in a garage that he was renting in Syracuse and was planning to distribute it.

His sentencing will occur on April 11, 2024, in front of U.S. District Judge David Hurd.

Bachiller faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $10 million and a term of supervised release of five years to life after being released from prison.