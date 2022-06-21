CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bill Ballard said he has a love-hate relationship with running. That didn’t stop him from lacing up his sneakers for the four by four by 48 challenge.

“It is running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours,” Ballard explained. “So, the real challenge is the lack of sleep along with the physical challenge there too. The lack of sleep is really what caught up with me here.”

Grueling, yes, but temporary. Unlike the disease that impacts more than 400,000 New Yorkers.

“I wanted to find something really hard with understanding that no matter how hard this challenge, nothing is as hard as families that have to deal with Alzheimer’s.” Bill Ballard, Supporter of the Longest Day

Both of Ballard’s parent’s died from complications of Alzheimer’s. He’s running to honor them and with every step – shedding light on “the longest day.” It’s a day meant to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bill Ballard’s parents

“The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest private funder of research,” said Cathy Black, the CEO of the Central New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “So, the efforts that we have with the longest day help to support us to ensure that we are finding the best science and underwriting the best science so that we can have better treatments and a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.”

For Ballard, the memory of his mom and dad and support of his family helped keep him going.

“My wife is running with me today. This will be her third one that she’s running with me,” Ballard added, “My two boys each did two.”

Today’s race has ended, but Ballard’s advocacy shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s not too late to get involved. The longest day activities continue in July and August.

For more information visit www.alz.org

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800) 272-3900 it’s available for people living with dementia, caregivers, families and the public.