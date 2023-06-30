AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chanchhayavan Chourb, a Syracuse resident, was sentenced in Cayuga County Court on June 29 to 12 years in prison for cocaine possession.

Back on July 1, 2022, Chourb was stopped in his vehicle by Auburn Police around 1 a.m. for a turn signal violation. Officers then determined that Chourb was driving without a valid driver’s license and ordered him out of the vehicle.

After exiting his vehicle, Chourb fled from the officers on foot and threw a “large bag of cocaine onto the street,” according to the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers apprehended Chourb and recovered the bag he tossed containing roughly 3.5 grams of crack and powder cocaine.

Chourb was found guilty by a jury of one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in April of this year.

The case against Chourb was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Britton Bouchard and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Azzarelli.