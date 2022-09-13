ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Syracuse man has been sentenced in connection to a sexual assault case of three young children in Athens, Pa. from last fall, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Wood, 31, from Syracuse, N.Y. has been sentenced to 3-10 years in a Pa. State Correctional Facility for Corruption of Minors and another felony charge. The DA’s Office also said that he will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The original criminal complaint filed in January 2022 against Wood included several additional charges, including Rape of a Child, Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault, Child Endangerment, and Indecent Exposure.

The affidavit included interviews with three young girls, ages seven, five, and four. The children told Bradford County Children and Youth Services that in November 2021 and on other occasions, Wood would inappropriately touch the genitals of the three kids and warn them not to tell anyone.

The affidavit also said that Woo later confirmed with police that he had been hanging out and watching movies with the kids, but he denied any inappropriate behavior and declined to take a polygraph test. He then “said he wanted a lawyer before quickly walking out the door, ending the interview,” the complaint said.

The DA’s Office also said that Wood faces fines of $1,000.