Syracuse man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man will serve more than five years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

Michael Starkey, 29, was sentenced to 61 months in prison for his role in a cocaine and crack cocaine distribution conspiracy, according to police.

Starkey admitted that in the summer of 2018 he repeatedly acquired multiple ounces of cocaine from one of his co-conspirators, which Starkey then redistributed to others in the form of cocaine and crack cocaine.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, state police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Onondaga District Attorney’s office.

