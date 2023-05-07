SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for selling “molly.”

45-year-old Rory R. Williams, aka “Wildman,” aka “Wild,” aka “Man,” aka “Shawn Carter,” of Syracuse was sentenced for illegally distributing N-Ethylpentylone, also known as “molly,” a Schedule I controlled substance.

Williams admitted as part of his guilty plea that he distributed approximately 267 grams of “molly” to a customer outside his residence in Syracuse in exchange for $2,500 on November 30, 2021.

N-Ethylpentylone, eutylone and dipentylone are all known as “molly.”

Williams also admitted to distributing controlled substances on other occasions. The first occasion happened on March 10, 2022, he gave an individual approximately 770 grams of N-dimethylpentylone to deliver to a customer in Oswego. The second happened on December 21, 2020, when Williams distributed approximately 388 grams of eutylone, also known as “molly,” to a customer outside his residence.

Williams further admitted that on March 10, 2022, he possessed approximately 7 kilograms of dipentylone, which he intended to distribute to others.

In total, Williams admitted the $203,204 found at his residence was drug proceeds and agreed to its forfeiture.

United States District Judge David N. Hurd also ordered Williams to serve a 3-year term of supervised release following his release from prison.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Oswego County Drug Task Force (comprised of Special Agents of HSI, members of the Oswego City Police Department, Fulton Police Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Syracuse Police Department, and United States Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie.