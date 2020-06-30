Syracuse man sentenced to 102 months in prison on drug charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been sentenced to 102 months in prison after being found guilty on drug charges.
Daitwaun Fair, 33, of Syracuse, was found to have distributed cocaine in the Syracuse area from July to September 2018. Fair was also found to be the organizer of a drug trafficking operation.
Fair has been sentenced to 102 months, or eight-and-one-half years, in prison. He will also have to serve four years of supervised release and must return $112,500 in proceeds from the drug trafficking activity.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the New York State Police, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Commandeur.
