SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for possessing over 500 grams of crystal methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

27-year-old Michael Griswold was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 15, by United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica N. Carbone prosecuted the case.

According to an investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Griswold had over 500 grams of meth hidden inside a bag in his bedroom closet on Nov. 9, 2022. As part of his plea, Griswold admitted he intended to sell the meth to others.

Judge Suddaby ordered that Griswold serve a five-year term of supervised release following his release from prison.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Syracuse Police Department and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force all assisted the DEA in their investigation.