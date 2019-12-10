Syracuse man sentenced to 65 months for wire fraud, identity theft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was sentenced on Monday to 65 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

Donald Geiss Jr., 44, was sentenced in federal court after previously pleading guilty to four counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Geiss admitted that between August 2016 and August 2017, he used various fraud schemes on multiple victims in multiple states. Geiss admitted to posing as an investor, negotiating the sale of a non-existant computer algorithm for insurance claims, and also selling fake discounted airline tickets. Geiss also admitted to using two stolen identities and gained more than $167,000 from his victims.

In addition to serving the 65-month prison sentence, Geiss will also have to serve an additional six months for violating the terms of his supervised release. He must also pay judgments totaling over $153,000, as well as more than $167,000 in restitution to his victims.

