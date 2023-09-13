SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Prince Smith, a 22-year-old Syracuse man, was sentenced to 68 months in prison today, September 13, for possessing and distributing fentanyl and for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

As part of a previous guilty plea, Smith admitted he distributed, or intended to distribute, roughly 19 grams of fentanyl.

He also admitted that on February 18, 2021, he drove to a drug sale with fentanyl inside the center console of his car, which was sitting on top of a loaded handgun.

Smith will also have a three-year term of supervised release once he completes his jail sentence.