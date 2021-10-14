Syracuse man sentenced to at least 17 years following ‘Rye Day’ shooting that killed teen

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the suspects involved in the 2020 Rye Day shootings on Syracuse’s West Side learned his fate Thursday morning.  

Devar Williams was sentenced to 15 years for a criminal possession of a weapon and 2-6 years for second degree manslaughter. The sentences will be served consecutively, meaning Williams will be in jail for the next 17 years before having a chance for release. 

Williams pled guilty to both of those charges and was spared of a murder conviction in 17-year-old Chariel Osorio’s death.  

