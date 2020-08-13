Syracuse man sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on gang-related charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on Thursday for gang-related RICO charges.
According to the Department of Justice, Jason Lebron, 28, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison based on a guilty plea for violating the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act.
Senior U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. also ordered Lebron to serve three years of supervised released following imprisonment.
As part of his guilty plea, Lebron admitted that he was a member of the 110 Gang that operates in the city of Syracuse. He also admitted that he repeatedly distributed cocaine base in the gang’s territory.
The court found that the 110 Gang members regularly possessed and used firearms to facilitate drug trafficking and the defendant was aware of such use.
Lebron was one of 14 charged with violating RICO based on their membership in the 110 Gang. The other 13 all pled guilty or were convicted at trial.
