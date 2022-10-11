SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old man, Alex Carrasquillo-Rosado of Syracuse was sentenced to 70 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Carrasquillo-Rosado was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute six kilograms of cocaine from his car and home in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case is being investigated by the following departments:

United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Syracuse Police Department

The Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Boarder Patrol, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian prosecuted the case.