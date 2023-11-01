SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, Nov. 1, after he was convicted of possessing over 1,700 grams of a Fentanyl substance with the intent to distribute.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division, prosecuted the 26-year-old Jose Cintron, who will serve over 12 years in federal prison.

Cintron was also convicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and as part of his previous guilty plea, he admitted to keeping the Fentanyl substance inside a relative’s apartment in Syracuse and in his vehicle on July 5, 2022.

On that same day, Cintron admitted he intended to distribute the fentanyl to others and knowingly possessed a loaded 9 mm handgun, and 4 rounds of 9 mm caliber ammunition in his apartment.

According to the Department of Justice, Cintron had a prior felony conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance, which prevented him from legally possessing a firearm in New York State.

In his trial, Cintron was sentenced by United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby and will also serve a five-year term of post-release supervision and pay a $200 special assessment.

This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, the Syracuse Police Department, and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown.