Syracuse man shot in both legs during a shootout, Police search for other suspect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shots fired call at the 900 block of Park Street at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, Police say they located evidence of shots fired along with several casings.

Shortly after, Police received the call that 31-year-old Naheem McHenry arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs.

McHenry was treated and is expected to survive.

A further investigation revealed that before police arrival, McHenry engaged in a shootout with another man who fleed the scene un-injured after shooting McHenry in both of his legs, Police say.

McHenry was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​​