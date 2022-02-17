SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say that a 46-year-old man was shot in the face after a possible robbery attempt.

Police report that they responded to 100 Walton Street for an attempted robbery with injuries call around 3:24 a.m. on February 17. Upon their arrival, they found the injured man and he was transported to Upstate Hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

According to Syracuse Police, an investigation revealed that the victim was shot during a possible robbery attempt. Anthony Bowens, 32, was identified as the shooter and a handgun was recovered. Police say charges are pending.

This investigation is active and ongoing and police ask that anyone with information to call 315-442-5222.