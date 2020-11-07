Syracuse man shot in the arm early Saturday morning expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is expected to survive after he was shot in the arm early Saturday morning, according to Syracuse Police.

Syracuse Police say they responded to an area near S. Salina Street and Brighton Avenue at approximately 12:16 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Shortly after police responded, a 44-year-old man arrived at Upstate Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police say he is expected to survive.

At the scene, officers say they found several bullet casings, but no suspect information has been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.​