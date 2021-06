SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning, just blocks from where a deadly shooting occurred on Monday.

Police were called to Palmer Avenue near Onondaga Avenue, just after 5 a.m. Officers found a man that had been shot several times.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.