SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Casey Smith of Victor, in Ontario County, clinched the top spot at the Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake on Saturday, with a three-day total of 55-13.

Smith won the first-place prize of $52,300 and qualified for the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, which will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee from March 24th-26th.

Smith says he had forgotten about the Classic and was focused on winning at home. He says he struggled on Saturday morning and afternoon, before moving to a new spot, special to Smith and his family. The Billington Bay shoal was where Smith and his wife, Tiffany, fished seven years ago when they were expecting their son, Travis.

Liam Blake of Syracuse finished second with 53-13.

Cooper Gallant of Bowmansville, Ontario, Canada, finished third with 53-7.

The tournament was hosted by Visit Syracuse and Onondaga County Parks.