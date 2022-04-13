(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in the hospital after getting stabbed in the back by his 16-year-old sister Wednesday morning, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

SPD says they responded to a home on Midland Avenue around 10:21 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound in his back. Police believe he was stabbed after an argument with his sister. The man is expected to survive.

The teen has been charged with second degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.