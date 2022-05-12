SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back and sides late Wednesday night, according to the Syracuse Police Department (SPD).

SPD say that they responded to 113 Hier Avenue around 2:03 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, regarding a stabbing.

When they arrived, SPD say that they found the 33-year-old stabbed multiple times in the back and sides. The victim shared that he was jumped by three unknown males who stabbed him and took his phone and wallet outside of 801 Butternut St.

SPD shares that the victim is in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact SPD Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.