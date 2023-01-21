SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse struck a victim in the face and then pointed a black handgun on her and threatened to shoot her.

Back on Thursday January 19, around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers went to 243 Grumbach Avenue in regard to a suspicious person with a weapon complaint.

Following, additional officers met with a female victim who relayed that had been “struck in the face and assaulted by Keelan McLaurin” said Syracuse Police Department.

Police surrounded and search the residence of 243 Grumbach and proceeded with a search warrant after it was granted.

From the search, police found:

A loaded Glock 27 .40 Caliber handgun

Multiple boxes of .40, .45, 9mm, and 10mm ammunition

9 pistol magazines including extended mags and a drum magazine

288.9 grams of cocaine

48.36 grams of fentanyl

1224.7 grams of marijuana

$9,725 cash

McLaurin is being help at Onondaga County Justice Center.

McLaurin is being charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (several counts)

Menacing in the Second Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Assault in the Second Degree

Harassment in the Second Degree

McLaurin has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded handgun twice in the past two weeks, and as a result, may face additional criminal charges, according to SPD.