SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, September 13, Roy Watson, a 28-year-old Syracuse man, turned himself in at the Public Safety Building at 511 South State Street for the murder of Ramal Kearse at Armory Square.

Kearse, a 25-year-old Syracuse man, was shot several times on South Clinton St. around midnight on Aug. 20. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Watson is now being lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center as he waits for his arraignment.

He is charged with: