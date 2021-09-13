Syracuse man turns himself in after Friday’s deadly shooting on Midland Avenue, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have taken a man into custody after he turned himself in following a shooting at 2505 Midland Avenue in Syracuse on Friday that left one dead.

On Friday, police found the victim inside the residence after a call about a shooting with injuries, and he was later identified as Michael Simpson, 38 of Syracuse. Simpson was taken to Upstate Hospital for gunshot wounds, where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives conducted a neighborhood-wide investigation, where they interviewed neighbors and collected physical evidence. Through this investigation, they determined the suspect to be Nehemiah Jones, 26 of Syracuse, according to police.

Jones was taken into custody at the Public Safety Building located at 511 South State Street on Monday after turning himself in, police say. He was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He was then taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center, where he still remains, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.