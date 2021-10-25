Syracuse man wanted for fatal hit and run, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kedarrial Lavender, a 37-year-old Syracuse man, is wanted for a fatal hit and run that occurred on September 9, 2021, according to Syracuse Police.

Michael Hathorn was operating an off-road dirt bike in a westerly direction when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, officials said. The suspect vehicle left the scene and was later recovered unoccupied.

Hathorn was rushed to University Hospital with a closed head injury, police said.

On October 6, Hathorn succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Syracuse Police Traffic Section investigated this incident and the investigation revealed a suspect who is now wanted for the fatal hit and run is Kedarrial Lavender, officials said.

Lavender is a 37-year-old black male, 6′ 01″ and approximately 150 pounds, police said. His last known address is 135 Stewart Court, Apartment H, Syracuse, New York.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Lavender’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Traffic Section at (315) 442-5130.