SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man who made ‘crack’ cocaine at home and sold it, pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime on Monday, March 6.

42-year-old Redell Williams, III, of Syracuse, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-New York Division, made the announcement on Monday.

Williams admitted, as part of his guilty plea, that on November 10, 2022, he possessed a total of approximately 531 grams of cocaine and approximately 211 grams of cocaine base at his home in Syracuse, N.Y. with the intent to distribute it.

Williams further admitted that he “cooked” powder cocaine to manufacture cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine, inside his home and that the $4,587 found at his home was from narcotics proceeds.

At William’s sentencing, scheduled for July 7, 2023, he faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $5 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least four years and up to life.

According to the United States Department of Justice, a defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

The DEA investigated William’s case, with assistance from Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and Syracuse Police Department. Assistant U.S.

Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie is prosecuting the case.