Syracuse may no longer be one of the poorest cities in America; poverty rates show small signs of decline

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After years of carrying the label of one of the poorest cities in America, there are signs that Syracuse is starting to see a decline in poverty numbers.

The data released on Wednesday at CenterState CEO’s Economic Forecast in Downtown Syracuse.

Dominic Robinson is vice president of Economic Inclusion for CenterState CEO and his group is helping lead the way to turnaround Syracuse’s high poverty.

“I think changing the narrative changes our whole outlook and creates a sense of possibility in people,” Robinson told NewsChannel 9.

CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson said that the problem might not be getting worse anymore.

“I think we do need to take a moment to recognize that hopefully the problem is no longer getting worse; in fact the numbers indicate we may be starting to make some in roads,” said Simpson. “However, there’s still a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done in order to make the kind of difference for our community that is necessary.”

Simpson and Robinson point to the Brookings Metro Monitor that show, since 2012, black and African American poverty in Syracuse has gone down more than 3%.

That is on par with Buffalo, and an improvement over cities like Rochester, which saw an increase in its poverty rate, and Detroit, which was unchanged.

For Hispanics and Latinos poverty went down more than 11%, outpacing Rochester, Buffalo and even Detroit.

Furthermore, the Brookings Metro Monitor also reported major improvements in measurements of inclusion, employment rates and median earnings for people of color, while median earnings gaps and poverty rates decreased.

“There’s just a greater awareness in CNY today about our challenges whether it’s urban poverty or rural poverty, and that awareness has really prompted a sense of urgency among a lot of actors, city and county, anchor institutions but also business, right,” said Robinson.

“We’re talking to them about the opportunity to connect to traditionally disadvantaged populations and marginalized communities within CNY. We’re talking to them about workforce training programs that can help lift people out of poverty into employment,” Simpson told NewsChannel 9. “We’re talking to them about childcare and transportation and other issues that might make it harder for some of those populations to access their jobs.”

He pointed out that the announcement last fall from JMA Wireless shows a real commitment from business to tackling the poverty problem in Syracuse.

JMA, a global innovator of 4G and 5G software-based technology, will invest $25 million to create a 5G high tech manufacturing center in Downtown Syracuse.

The company will renovate the former Coyne Building and others located at Cortland Avenue on the south end of Syracuse’s Downtown and the start of its south side.

The 5G campus, spanning a city block, will manufacture the world’s first indoor 5G millimeter wave radio system.

“A truly sustainable economic future for Syracuse involves economic opportunity for all,” Simpson said.

On the economic front CenterState’s Forecast highlights CNY’s regional growth expanded solidly for the third consecutive year in 2019.

Private sector employers added 7,100 new jobs, more than double the year-ago total and the largest gain in several years.

Through a survey and focus groups conducted by third-party research firm Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc., forecasters reflected on the growth they experienced in 2019 and shared their predictions for 2020:

74% described their business in 2019 as being strong or very strong.

76% described their outlook for the strength of their business in 2020 as strong or very strong.

70% anticipate increased sales or revenue in 2020; down 5% from 2019 projections.

60% expect to expand product and services in 2020, no change from 2019 projections.

49% expect to increase capital investments, no change from 2019 projections.

65% expect an increase in jobs and hiring in 2020, up 10% from 2019 projections.

Click here to see the 2020 Economic Forecast for Central New York.

