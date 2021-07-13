Syracuse mayor among others from across U.S. advocate for bipartisan infrastructure plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayors from across the country, including Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are urging Congress to move forward on the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The plan includes over $1.2 billion in funding for projects across the country, such as the I-81 project, over the next eight years.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg just was in Syracuse two weeks ago to explain how the infrastructure plan can help with plans for the interstate, and also discussed how the plan would impact the city as a whole.