Syracuse mayor announces American Rescue Plan funding for rent relief; de-escalation/taser police program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released a statement on Monday about funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to go towards rental help for tenants and landlords, and the ShotSpotter and de-escalation/less-lethal weapon program for police officers.
The mayor announced that $1 million will go towards city residents and landlords negatively impacted by the pandemic, but have not been eligible for rental assistance. This funding will help people stay in their homes and help tenants continue to provide services to struggling tenants, Walsh said.
Walsh went on to say:
With Council action today, we will also make two major investments in public safety: $171,000 to expand the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to most of the city’s north side and $554,000 to implement de-escalation training for our police officers and equip them with less-lethal taser devices. Working together, the Administration and Council have authorized about $44 million in pandemic relief. COVID-19 continues to impact us daily, so we will continue working with the Council to deploy ARPA assistance to city residents.Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh