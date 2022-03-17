SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fitch Ratings, one of the nation’s top authorities on the financial health of institutions, upgraded Syracuse’s rating to A+, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced. The rating means that Syracuse has “very strong financial resilience.”

“A stronger bond rating means the city benefits from lower costs of borrowing money which will result in real savings to taxpayers. It’s also a sign of stronger fiscal stability which means we are better able to improve services and address the challenges our residents face,” said Mayor Walsh.

In their announcement, Fitch also stated that they expect the city will continue to face challenges in the future, but that we will work towards “structural budget balance and limited reliance on reserves.”

In late 2021, the city was also notified that they were free of “material weaknesses” in an independent audit report. The same report shared that the city had no “significant deficiencies” for the first time since the reports were required.

“These achievements are the result of hard work by people across city government, especially in our Finance, Budget and Administration teams. It also represents effective fiscal oversight by the Syracuse Common Council,” said Mayor Walsh.