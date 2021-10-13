Syracuse Mayor announces members of new LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During LGBTQ+ History Month in October, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the members of the new LGBTQ+ Advisory Board to the City of Syracuse.

The 19 appointees responded to an open call for nominations this summer.

The members are:

Mattie Cerio

Alex Cimino

Kim Dill

Gloria Gaye

Barrie Gewanter

Susan Horn

Coran Klaver

Chris Kukenberger

Michael Sgro

Nick Stamoulacatos

Mallory Livingston

Jimmy Monto

Anne Montreal

Stacy Myers

M. Catherine Richardson

John Rushing

Leonardo Sanchez

Rahzie Seals

Raymond Stazzone

The Mayor charged the group with ensuring the issues, concerns, and opportunities facing LGBTQ+ people in Syracuse are kept visible and addressed by city government and the community.

The Advisory Board will serve as a liaison between Syracuse’s LGBTQ+ community, the Mayor, and citywide departments.

“I was honored to join this group for its first meeting and to hear firsthand about their experiences and their commitment to making Syracuse a stronger and more inclusive city,” said Mayor Walsh. “Too often, the interests and concerns of our LGBTQ+ community have gone overlooked. The Advisory Board will help to change that and ensure we are living up to our vision of being a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all.”

Michael Sgro and Leonardo Sanchez will serve as co-chairs of the board.

