Syracuse Mayor announces progress on sidewalk replacement in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –On Friday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh reported two miles of progress on municipal sidewalks in the first month since funding for the program was approved.

In addition to sidewalk construction at the corner of Tioga Street and Marcellus Street, the city’s department of public works has completed or started new sidewalks in several other locations.

“One month since the time we allocated funds we’re back here at this intersection with brand new sidewalks again. One block from a park, a couple blocks from a school, and in doing so first just looking around we have improved the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood, the curb appeal for the homes and businesses in this area. But more importantly, we have made this a safer neighborhood for people who walk,” Mayor Walsh said.

In the remaining months of the 2021 construction season, the city expects to replace or repair aging sections across nearly 20 miles of sidewalks. Below is a list of areas where the city’s Department of Public Works has completed or started new sidewalks: