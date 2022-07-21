SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced several road reconstruction projects and an upgrade to the city parking meter system.

These construction projects include:

West Genesee Street on the Westside starting July 20

Nelson Street in Tipp Hill starting July 21

Standish Drive in Meadowbrook starting July 22

West Genesee Street

The Syracuse Water Department closed the intersection of West Genesee Street and Willis Avenue on Wednesday, July 20 to install a new water main pipe. While crews install the pipe, the following streets will be closed to through traffic with only a single lane open to local traffic during work hours:

West Genesee Street from Avery Avenue to Milton Avenue

Willis Avenue from Erie Street to Cayuga Street

Work runs from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day until Friday, July 22.

Nelson Street

Nelson Street in the Tipp Hill neighborhood will get repaved starting Thursday, July 21. The following streets will only be open to residential traffic during construction:

Nelson Street from West Fayette Street to Marcellus Street

Work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until the project’s completion.

Standish Drive

Standish Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood will get repaved starting Friday, July 22. The following streets will only be open to residential traffic during construction:

Standish Drive from Bradford Parkway to Euclid Avenue

Work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until the project’s completion.

City of Syracuse Map of Road Reconstruction Projects

Below is a map of road reconstruction projects, which was originally posted on the City of Syracuse website.

iFrames are not supported on this page.

Parking Meter Upgrade Systems

Mayor Ben Walsh also announced a replacement program for the city’s nearly decade-old squadron of parking meters that will start in the late summer or early fall. New meters were ordered in January.

“The majority of our meters are more than a decade old, and they are testing the patience of many users. It’s taking longer than we expected for the new equipment to arrive. Once they are here, the Department of Public Works will move ahead with installation. Until then, the Flowbird app is the most reliable way to pay,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

The city shares that some residents have reported issues with the cash and credit card payment function on current meters. Since the meters are based on an outdated platform, replacing the meters are the only solution.

The first shipment of 150 meters will arrive around mid-August. The meters will be installed around Downtown Syracuse, neighborhood business corridors, and major institutions over the course of 18-24 months.

Metered parking in the City of Syracuse is in effect in designated areas from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also download the Flowbird mobile app to pay for free.