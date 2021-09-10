Syracuse mayor announces speed bump testing program to reduce speeding in residential areas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a pilot program to test out the effectiveness of speed bumps in different city neighborhoods to keep families and children safe from speeding cars.

The program is designed to collect data on how speed bumps affect speed of cars, and radar speed readers will be placed in different areas before and after speed bumps are put in place to see if speeds and vehicle counts change.

The pilot sites will include signage and pavement markings to alert drivers of the speed bumps. The sites are listed below.

Burnet Park Drive (Tipperary Hill Neighborhood – Park)

Shonnard Street (Near West Side Neighborhood)

Onondaga Park Drive (Strathmore Neighborhood – Park)

Stafford Avenue (Eastwood Neighborhood)

North Edwards Avenue (Eastwood Neighborhood

The city will use data collected to evaluate effectiveness of the bumps, and decide other potential places they could be placed.

All of the speed bumps are designed not to impede on emergency services and snow plowing operations. This is a part of the Department of Engineering’s Pedestrian Action Plan (PSAP), which will take effect later this year. The plan includes upgrades to crosswalks and the addition of more stop signs and traffic signals citywide to keep pedestrians safe.