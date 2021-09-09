Syracuse mayor announces youth baseball clinic through police athletics league, Syracuse Mets & more

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a baseball clinic for over 100 kids in the community, through the city, the Syracuse Police Althletic/Activities League, Visit Syracuse and the Syracuse Mets.

The clinic will be held on September 19 as a part of the United States Conference of Mayors’ #PlayBall initiative, which partners with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball to support and promote baseball and softball programs for youth across the country.

This effort is to promote healthy activity and foster connections between community members and their leaders. The one-day clinic to be held in Syracuse will be offered for kids aged 6-13, where they will be taught baseball and softball skills, participate in hit-pitch-run drills and play a team game.

We know that as we face the many challenges present in our community, getting our young people engaged in productive and positive experiences is what can help them stay on a positive path toward success. We’ve been able to do that this summer through a number of different clinics associated with our Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League. Thank you to Visit Syracuse, the Syracuse Mets, and all the volunteers helping us add one more offering to Syracuse PAL. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The clinic will be held on September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burnet Park, and will be free for families to attend and kids to participate in. Lunch will be provided along with two free Syracuse Mets tickets per family.

Clinic organizers are working to provide baseball gloves to each kid that participates, with the help of community philanthropist Adam Weitsman.