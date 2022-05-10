(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has asked the New York State Supreme Court to force the owners of Skyline apartments to comply with security requirements.

Citing employee and police reports of numerous incidents at the building, including some notable violent acts, the city wants Green Skyline to employ multiple security personnel “around the clock.”

“If city law, financial penalties and common decency don’t work, we need the Court to require immediate compliance with security requirements at Green Skyline,” said Mayor Walsh. “Skyline residents deserve it and this community can’t accept days or weeks of inaction; we need consistent performance by the company now.”

The city says they have affidavits from residents of the 350-unit as well as documents from the Syracuse Police department about the lack of security.

Most notably, in March of 2021, then 21-year-old Victoria Afet murdered 93-year-old Connie Tuori at her Skyline Apartment, after waiting in the stairwell for Tuori and following her into the apartment. Details of Tuori’s death were described as “especially cruel and wanton” in the indictment of Afet.

Afet was sentenced to 23-years-to-life for the murder of Tuori and up 7 years for a third-degree robbery charge, and 4-and-a-half years for assault in the second-degree. The three sentences will be served consecutively totaling over 30 years.

The city sent a notice to the company about their failure to provide the security which follows the New York Attorney General Letita James’ announcement that Green National failed to clear up the code violations and must pay $250,000 to the state.