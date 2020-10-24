Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and 24th Congressional District Candidate Dana Balter take advantage of early voting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 5,000 Central New Yorkers headed to the polls on the first day of early voting and joining them, were Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and 24th Congressional District Candidate Dana Balter.
Mayor Walsh, and Independent, cast his ballot on the heels of a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine, and he told NewsChannel 9 he didn’t want to risk being in another quarantine on Election Day.
“Given the circumstances this year there are some inconveniences, there are some challenges, but the way people are stepping up not only to get out and vote, but to do it the right way, respectful, is really uh, is really encouraging to me,” Mayor Walsh said.
The mayor and his wife also took their daughters to the polls Saturday to show them the importance of voting.
Also taking advantage of the first day of early voting was 24th Congressional District Candidate Dana Balter.
Balter is a registered Democrat and she is running against incumbent John Katko (R-24) for New York’s 24th Congressional seat in Washington.
Katko has not yet decided whether he will vote on Election Day or during the early voting period.
Important Voting Dates in New York:
- Deadline to register: Oct. 9
- Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot: Oct. 27, but recommended before Oct. 21
- Early Voting Period: Oct. 24 through Nov. 1
- Deadline to send in Absentee Ballot: Must be postmarked by Nov. 3
- Election Day: Nov. 3
