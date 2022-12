SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps of City Hall, 233 East Washington St. in Syracuse.

The team made history when they defeated the Ohio Tiger Academy with a 33 to 14 win on Friday, December 9.