Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces final date for Weekends on Walton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Saturday that the weekend of August 27-28 will close out the 2021 season of Weekends on Walton in Armory Square.

The Friday and Saturday outdoor attraction in the 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street began last summer in response to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining.

The program returned by popular demand this year.

“We look forward to one final weekend this Friday and Saturday,” Mayor Walsh said. “Then, as we’ve done in the past, we’ll take a close look at the program and determine what should be done in future summers. I thank all those who helped make Weekends on Walton a success and those who had to make accommodations for the program.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area