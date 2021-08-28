Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces final date for Weekends on Walton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Saturday that the weekend of August 27-28 will close out the 2021 season of Weekends on Walton in Armory Square.

The Friday and Saturday outdoor attraction in the 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street began last summer in response to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining.

The program returned by popular demand this year.

“We look forward to one final weekend this Friday and Saturday,” Mayor Walsh said. “Then, as we’ve done in the past, we’ll take a close look at the program and determine what should be done in future summers. I thank all those who helped make Weekends on Walton a success and those who had to make accommodations for the program.”