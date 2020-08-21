WATCH: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces plans to offset COVID-19 losses at 4 p.m.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Click the player above as Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces plans to offset losses to the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile users can watch here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected