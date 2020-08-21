WATCH: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces plans to offset COVID-19 losses at 4 p.m. Local News Posted: Aug 21, 2020 / 03:38 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 21, 2020 / 03:39 PM EDT SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Click the player above as Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces plans to offset losses to the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile users can watch here.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App